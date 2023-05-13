Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 43,431 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,011,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,581,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $62.51 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.