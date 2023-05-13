Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

