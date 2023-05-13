Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

