Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 910,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,297,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

