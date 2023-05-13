AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $22.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

