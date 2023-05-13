Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,212,000 after purchasing an additional 153,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,489 shares of company stock worth $17,956,373. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

