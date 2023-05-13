Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9,517.96 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,517,956,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

