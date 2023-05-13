Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $172.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

