Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Kevin J. Brewer Sells 10,546 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $1,318,882.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,610,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

