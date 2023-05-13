B. Riley Cuts DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target to $7.00

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of DHX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

