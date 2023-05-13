Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OZK opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

