Barclays Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $17.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

