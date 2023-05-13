BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.