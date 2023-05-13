Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 22.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $60,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $172.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.81.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

