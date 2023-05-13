Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 164,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 146,292 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 57,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 696,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

