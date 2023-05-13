Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,612 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

