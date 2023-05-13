Breakwater Capital Group Invests $9.18 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.