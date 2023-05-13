Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

