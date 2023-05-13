Brokers Issue Forecasts for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE SNC opened at C$32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.93 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

