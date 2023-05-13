Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.