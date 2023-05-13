Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

