Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

