CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CareMax were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMAX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

