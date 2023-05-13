CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

