Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

