Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $338.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.47 and its 200-day moving average is $363.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

