Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $78.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

