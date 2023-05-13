CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,891,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

