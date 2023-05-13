Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,221 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,692 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,652,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,493,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PEY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

