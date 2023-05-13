Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $171.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.