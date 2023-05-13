Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,026 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

