Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 507 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

