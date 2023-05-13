Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 51,885 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Kennon Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,657 shares during the period.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FIDI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.96.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

