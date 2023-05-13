Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 55,725 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.