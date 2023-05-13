Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

