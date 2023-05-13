Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000.

OUNZ stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

