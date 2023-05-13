Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

