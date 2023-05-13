Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 18,261 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.17 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.