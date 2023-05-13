Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

