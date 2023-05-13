Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

