Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

