Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.