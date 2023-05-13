Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

