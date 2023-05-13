Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after acquiring an additional 453,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200,945 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

WPM opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

