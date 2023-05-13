Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

PDD Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.