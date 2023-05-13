Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 616,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,095 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

