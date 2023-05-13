Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $154.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

