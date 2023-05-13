Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

