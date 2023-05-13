Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

