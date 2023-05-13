Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

